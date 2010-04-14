NAB Show attendance increases

The National Association of Broadcasters today released its attendance figures for the 2010 NAB Show, the world's largest electronic media event covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums.

"Content professionals from across the globe turned out in force at the NAB Show, and we're delighted by the extraordinarily positive feedback from both attendees and exhibitors," said NAB Executive Vice President Dennis Wharton. "The uptick in attendance and dazzling technology on display here in Las Vegas demonstrates again the NAB Show's enduring popularity and status as the premiere global event for the content marketplace."

TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 88,044

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 23,900

COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 156

NEWS MEDIA ATTENDEES: 1,153

The 2009 NAB Show final attendance was 82,650.

International and news media attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. The figures are based on pre-show and onsite registration. Final registration data will be available following the NAB Show.

