Jampro Antennas to feature JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile antenna

Jampro Antennas will highlight its recent acquisition of broadcast antenna, combiner/filter, tower and infrastructure service provider Alan Dick Broadcast at the 2012 NAB Show.

Jampro will highlight the JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile antenna, a radome-enclosed Band IV/V 470MHz to 860MHz antenna that can be top- or side-mounted on a tower. Well suited for broadband multichannel UHF applications, the antenna features minimum windloading while providing broadband response.

The company also will feature the Jampro JUHD broadband UHF panel antenna designed as either side-mount or top-mount, and based on a modular design. The radome-enclosed panel antenna can be configured to provide various azimuth and elevation patterns and offers optional beam tilt and null fill to allow maximum coverage. Horizontally polarized, configurations include varying levels of vertical polarization, with results ranging from small amounts of elliptical polarization.

See Jampro at 2012 NAB Show booth C2307.