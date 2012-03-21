EVS to highlight range of news, sports, entertainment production solutions

At the 2012 NAB Show, EVS will present its latest range of solutions for fast turnaround TV sports, news and entertainment.

The EVS solutions to be shown include:

• EVS Sports360° solutions, which are designed to meet new sports market requirements focusing on the monetization of live recorded content. They support advanced media production, archive research, and instant and exclusive package distribution via traditional or Web-connected networks.

• XT3, a new EVS future-proof video recording and production server. At the heart of Sports360°, XT3 includes eight recording/playback channels in loop mode, multi-codec native support and embedded high/low-res media management.

• EVS C-Cast, an advanced multi-cam solution allowing instant distribution of multi-camera angle content from venues to Web-connected screens during live productions.

• EVS E/E News, which combines IT and live broadcast capabilities to meet the most demanding news production workflow requirements.

See EVS at 2012 NAB Show booth SL3815.