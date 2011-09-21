DK-Technologies Wins Two Prestigious Orders For Its New DK Meter

Following its launch at this year’s NAB Convention, DK-Technologies’ new DK Meter is already proving popular with international broadcasters who are seeing the unit as a viable solution for metering audio loudness.

No bigger than a smart phone and very competitively priced, the Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) is designed to meet increasing demands from the market for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness.

In Germany, DK-Technologies has received orders from two ARD-member broadcasters for its DK1 meter, which is specifically designed for anyone working in stereo. There is also a 5.1 version, the DK2, which is aimed at the burgeoning surround sound market.

Saarländischer Rundfunk (SR), the public radio and television broadcaster for the state of Saarland, has requested two DK1 meters which it ordered direct from the company’s German office. Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR), the public broadcasting authority for Bavaria, has also confirmed an order for 25 DK1 meters, which it ordered through Wellen+Nöthen.

Andreas Radlmayr, BR’s Head of Sound Department, Postproduction TV, says: “We will be using the new meters on our sound stages, in our edit suites and for quality control. The price and the size of the units were our main reasons for choosing them, along with the fact that they accommodate the EBU R128 loudness recommendation, which all German public broadcast stations will respect from 2012.”

The DK Meter is easy to use, easy to install and comes with its own desk-mount. It accepts digital audio inputs and is supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations including those from the ATSC, EBU and ITU, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales.

