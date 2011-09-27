PacTV Offers Fiber Connectivity and Production Expertise for World Trade Center Attacks Anniversary Coverage

NEW YORK CITY— Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent, global transmission and production company, supported several international clients with successful transmission of global coverage during the recent September 11th Anniversary at Ground Zero in New York City.

PacTV New York, the company’s New York City-based facility, provided support for several broadcast networks, including TV New Zealand (shown above), Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Global Canada, Channel Seven Australia and Australian Broadcasting Corporation, with production and transmission support. From September 8 – 11 PacTV New York provided quick set-up shots and pop-up networks located at convenient locations, including 2 World Financial Center, overlooking the World Trade Center Memorial.

“We were happy to host our clients, ensuring them the positions and production assistance needed to report on such high-profile, newsworthy events,” says Nick Castaneda, New York Branch Manager, PacTV. “All of our transmissions were in HD and were successfully delivered over five outbound paths to Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK. We are very pleased with the outcome and look forward to providing support for large-scale news stories in the future.” “PACTV was excited to support the unveiling of the world trade center memorial at ground zero ten years after the attacks. By offering connectivity and production to Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK we helped simplify the technical so our clients could focus on the story.”

