MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY PURCHASES SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 HD DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE

C10 to be Used for New HD Production Suite

MONTCLAIR, NY – Montclair State University has purchased a 24-channel C10 HD Digital Broadcast Console for the recently upgraded DuMont Television Center. The C10 HD will complete the university’s move into a full HD production studio for advanced course work.

The DuMont Television Center’s HD suite is a place where students can work with the very latest in digital, high definition production equipment. The purchase of the SSL C10 HD console for the new control room, which is under construction, will complete the audio phase of the facility upgrade. With the introduction of the C10 HD at an attractive price point, the department can now install an SSL console to train students on the very latest audio engineering technology available. Beyond course work, the C10 HD will be used for campus projects and outside clients from the New Jersey and New York television production communities.

