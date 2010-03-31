CBC HALIFAX AUDIO TRUCK GEARS UP FOR DIGITAL FUTURE WITH SOLID STATE LOGIC C200 HD CONSOLE

C200 Services Music Recording and Live Broadcast

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA – CBC has recently upgraded one of its music production remote trucks with a 128-channel, 32 fader Solid State Logic C200 HD Digital Production Console. The C200 HD is used for both live broadcast and recording of concerts and events for radio and television in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. The console offers the advanced features and great sound of an SSL console for capture, while providing the power and flexibility to accomplish post production mixing when needed.

“There are certain important advantages of using a digital console when dealing with the live recording and broadcasting of an event, and those advantages are well expressed on the C200 HD,” says Karl Falkenham, music producer and recording engineer for the CBC. “With a live performance situation, the C200’s knob per function design approach is very powerful and immediate. With other digital consoles, you have to go to page two, for instance, to change your EQ. By the time you do that, your opportunity to fix a problem with a guitar solo has passed. SSL provides a classic and familiar work surface with a digital heart and the sound quality you expect from an SSL product.”

The first project for the newly installed C200 HD was with the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival in Fredericton, New Brunswick capturing the performances of Grammy winner Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience and Grammy nominated Susan Tedeschi. Since then, the console has graced musical styles from orchestral, gospel and world to rock, blues and jazz.

“We really like the Project Recall and Snapshot Reset abilities of the C200 HD, which make changeovers between bands a breeze,” states Falkenham. “We can instantly call up the mix from the sound check for a particular act without any delay. This allows us to focus on fine tuning the sound, rather than scrambling for settings like we had to do with our previous analogue desk.”

The C200 HD is used to capture audio to a 24-bit Radar system or a Pro Tools® HG 24-bit system. According to Falkenham, when a higher track count is required, both multi-tracks will be locked together through the C200 HD, maintaining control of both external units from the console. While the primary mission of the truck is to provide a capture and live broadcast platform, when the main studio is busy, the C200 HD is used for post production.

“Of late, our regular studio has been tied up doing other things, so we’ve actually been doing post mixing in the truck with good success,” continues Falkenham. “We are very pleased with the working relationship we have with SSL. The installation, service and training with the C200 HD have been top notch as is the console’s performance.”

