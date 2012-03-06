HARMAN’s Soundcraft Schedules “Mixing With Professionals” Seminars in Nashville and Atlanta With FOH Engineer Kenneth Williams

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – HARMAN’s Soundcraft will continue its “Mixing With Professionals” seminar series in March with stops in Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. Both seminars will feature Kenneth H. Williams who, in addition to currently serving as front of house engineer and production manager for Erykah Badu, has worked with numerous artists including Estelle, Raheem DeVaughn, Corbin Bleu, LL Cool J, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

A longtime user of the Soundcraft Vi6™ digital console, Williams will present two half-day seminars on how to get the most out of using the Vi6 for concert sound mixing, while offering advice about live sound mixing in general, and meeting the demands of being a being an audio engineer and production manager for some of the world’s top R & B, hip hop, rock and pop artists.

The seminars in Nashville will be held on Wednesday, March 7 at Vision2 Marketing, Soundcraft’s regional representative. The seminars in Atlanta will take place on Wednesday, March 21 at the Atlanta Institute of Music.

“Our ‘Mixing With Professionals’ seminars in Miami last November featuring Kenneth H. Williams were highly successful and we’re looking forward to more success with Kenneth at our upcoming Nashville and Atlanta sessions,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes of Soundcraft Studer. “The ‘Mixing With Professionals’ program has provided tremendous opportunities—not just for attendees to learn first-hand from some of the top audio engineers in the industry, but for Soundcraft to learn from attendees about the needs of our current and potential customers.”

The Nashville (March 7) and Atlanta (March 21) seminars will take place from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM for the early session and 2:00 PM-6:00 PM for the later session. The seminars are free, and attendees can sign up online at http://usa.soundcraft.com/mwp/events.aspx. The events are open to professionals wanting to learn more about the Soundcraft Vi Series digital consoles, those making the transition from analog to digital consoles, new engineers and others.

East Coast dates are being planned for the near future so anyone interested is encouraged to frequently check the Soundcraft USA website.

Vision2 Marketing is located at 624 West Iris Drive, Nashville, TN 37204

The Atlanta Institute of Music is located at 2875 Breckinridge Boulevard #700, Duluth, GA 30096

