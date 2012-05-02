Brevity introduces V3 transcode-accelerated transport technology

Brevity announced V3, its simultaneous transcoding and accelerated transport of high-resolution video as an integrated process on any network.

V3 delivers this capability through a Web-based enterprise video management solution that uses automated project-driven workflows, advanced algorithms, virtual storage, Web-based interfaces and teraflops of computing power.

Brevity V3 moves securely encrypted files over Internet, fiber or data satellite up to 30X faster than otherwise possible while maintaining high-quality resolution and support for codecs and formats, such as Avid DNxHD, EVS MXF, Final Cut Pro and Sony cameras. Brevity has been tested successfully on uncompressed, high bit-rate video, 2K and 4K DPX files, as well as compressed HD and SD files.

Within V3 there are two core algorithms, Data Warp, which is bit-for-bit lossless, and Image Warp, a customized algorithm for video that is visually lossless.