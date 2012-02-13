Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Brings Award-Winning Microwave Product Lineup to CABSAT 2012

Company to Showcase and Demo Its Nucomm and RF Central Wireless Gear

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and the MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, showcases its state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed link applications from its Nucomm and RF Central brands at CABSAT 2012 (Sheikh Saeed Hall 3, Stand number S3-B41).

IMT demonstrates its next-generation Nucomm brand CamPac2 Plus HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic news gathering (ENG), the CamPac2 Plus offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, superb HD, low power consumption and is available in licensed bands and others upon request. The CamPac2’s stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The CamPac2 Plus (CP2 Plus) offers the same quality transmission as its predecessor, in half the amount of bandwidth, utilizing MPEG-4. The CP2 Plus allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

Also on display is Nucomm’s Newscaster DR2. The Newscaster DR2 is a split box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications. Its stylish rugged machined housing provides durability and excellent thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system’s external intelligent receivers in the 1.99 to 2.70 GHz and 6.40 to 7.75 GHz bands, with other bands also available. The use of external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted.

In addition, IMT highlights the Nucomm ChannelMaster TX7, a portable HD/SD microwave transmitter with integrated encoder and multi-mode modulator. This popular model now offers both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 encoding and includes single-carrier QAM DVB-S/DSNG modulation (in addition to the FM analog and DVB-T digital options already available), new tripod/mounting hardware and a new user interface. These revised features further expand the already advanced features of SD/HD transmission capability and multi-band operation.

Also at CABSAT 2012, IMT features its RF Central microLite HD Elite system, an MPEG-4 ultra-miniature wireless camera system for today’s smaller digital cameras. The system is a complete HD video link in a portable case with all the accessories chosen to optimize total system performance. The microLite HD transmitters and receivers have received multiple awards for design and technological innovation and now come packaged with the antennas, which are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight. An ergonomic Manfrotto Magic Arm mount is included, allowing users to mount the receiver even in the most challenging locations. The HD transmitter is available in 2 GHz or license-free 5.8 GHz bands.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

# # #