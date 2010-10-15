Broadcast Sports’ Wireless HD Camera Brings Seamless Coverage to NBC's Dew Games Championships

Las Vegas, NV...Broadcast Sports, Inc., (BSI), a world leader in wireless camera and audio systems, announces they are supplying a Wireless HD Camera for the Dew Tour Championships, Oct 14 - 17 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casinos, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This system will provide all-access coverage of the extreme sporting event. This is BSI’s first year participating in the broadcast of the championship event, which culminates in the award of the Dew Cup, a coveted prize in the growing world of extreme sports competition.

BSI’s participation in the Dew Tour Championships is another step forward in becoming the go-to partner to help broadcast production teams provide viewers with an inside look into extreme sports. Utilizing Intelligent Diversity Receive technology, BSI’s camera system will enable NBC to capture the action from events anywhere on the Hard Rock complex.

“NBC was looking for more flexibility in their coverage and turned to BSI to provide the same seamless wide area coverage with a wireless camera that they enjoy for their horse racing events,” said Clay Underwood, Technology Development Manager at BSI. He added, “Utilizing camera back digital HD transmission and control systems, and the Intelligent Diversity Receive infrastructure, BSI will allow the production team to follow the action no matter where it goes.”

The Dew Games Championship will be broadcast on NBC, Saturday October 16 and Sunday October 17, with USA, MTV2 and Eurosport2 networks also airing the programs at various times between Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, November 28. The Dew Tour is co-produced by Mountain Dew and the Alliance of Action Sports.

BSI’s unique RF over fiber system and Intelligent Diversity Receive infrastructure creates rock-solid, centralized reception of all RF elements. This technology allows BSI to deploy as many small footprint receive points as required to provide the desired coverage. Final reception and decoding occurs in BSI’s mobile unit. Centralizing this capability results in greater coverage with less equipment and fewer personnel to monitor usage and rapidly respond to issues.

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For over 25 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems for television broadcasting. Based in Hanover, MD, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of events including the Olympics, NASCAR, NFL, the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour, the Indy Racing League, the Breeder's Cup, the X-Games, the Kentucky Derby, the US Open, and the MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration. Broadcast Sports' cameras are also used by NASA in the astronaut's helmets. For more information on Broadcast Sports, Inc visit www.broadcastsportsinc.com.