Al Jazeera Sports Delivers The Ultimate In High Quality Audio Thanks To Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ Technology

Arabic television broadcaster Al Jazeera Sports is using Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ loudness control technology to provide automatic level monitoring across all 19 of its playout channels.

The installation was undertaken by Jünger Audio’s Middle East distributor, Dubai-based systems integrator Qvest Media FZ LLC (www.qvestmedia.ae), as part of a larger project to implement a tapeless ingest, editing and playout platform at Al Jazeera Sports’ new broadcasting centre in Doha, Qatar.

The equipment installed at Al Jazeera Sports includes 18 B46 digital dynamics processors, each incorporating an HD-SDI board for PGM-Out limiting and levelling. B46 integrates Jünger Audio’s critically acclaimed LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive loudness algorithm. Based on a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle, LEVEL MAGIC™ can simultaneously handle slow changes (AGC), fast changes (Transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting, thus offering level management with exceptionally high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects. This gives the broadcaster a loudness control system that is not only easy to use but also delivers transparent and almost inaudible processing.

Stephan Seeländer, General Manager of Qvest Media, says: “We selected Jünger Audio for limiting, levelling and sound operation control based on the high quality of its products and their intuitive handling. The nearly loss-free sound delivered by Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ solution, despite heavy sound corrections, is extremely well suited to the level monitoring requirements at Al Jazeera Sports’ playout facility.”

Qvest Media has also supplied Al Jazeera Sports with six Jünger Audio MIX4 compact four-fader mixers, each with two HD-SDI boards. These simple mixers are very easy to operate and offer many different configuration possibilities making them ideally suited to a wide range of applications in Radio and TV including editing, voice over, and console back-up. In Al Jazeera Sports’ case they are being used for channel swap and operation control.

Al Jazeera Sports broadcasts a diverse selection of international sports leagues and events, such as football, tennis, motor sports and the currently ongoing 16th Asian Games. The broadcaster has a combination of Free-TV and Pay-TV channels (many of them in HDTV) and offers 24/7 sports programming.

Commenting on the installation, Jünger Audio’s Managing Director Peter Poers says: “We’ve been very proud to supply, through QVEST, Al Jazeera Sports Playout with our technology. It was another step of a continuous relationship over the years between us and the Al Jazeera group. The steady, hassle free and easy to use processing solutions offered by Jünger Audio, and in particular LEVEL MAGIC™ our adaptive loudness control algorithm, having proved to be perfectly reliable and efficient for the numerous channels and programme contents provided by this famous Middle East broadcaster.”

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com