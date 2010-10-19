Inlet Extends WealthTV’s Reach to International Subscribers Via a Live, Linear 24/7 TV Broadcast Over IP to 3 Screens

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that 24/7 HD cable television network, WealthTV, has selected Inlet to deliver live, linear broadcast television to international subscribers over the Internet using Inlet’s SpinnakerTM streaming appliance. Subscribers will have 24/7 access to WealthTV content through their TVs via IP-based set top boxes, computers, and/or mobile devices including the Apple® iPhone® and iPadTM.

WealthTV’s audience consists of more than 10 million subscribers in the US and Caribbean. “The Spinnaker solution for live streaming helps us expand our reach to a broader international audience easily and cost effectively,” explained Charles Herring, president, WealthTV. “Based on the high praise we heard about Spinnaker from both the industry and Inlet’s customers, we are confident in its ability to deliver exceptional HD quality content in multiple formats to multiple devices. Trying to accomplish that with a traditional satellite broadcast would have been a very complex and expensive proposition.”

“Similar to many of our customers, WealthTV is tapping the power of three screens – including delivery to set top boxes (STB), computers and mobile devices – in order to create new monetization opportunities and reach new customers,” said Michael Barros, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Inlet Technologies. “Inlet optimizes the quality of experience for these new platforms, and thus transforms linear programming providers and the broader telecommunications industry into a broadband world.”

A variety of WealthTV subscription options including a 24/7 feed, HD feed, VOD and even 3D will be available to international viewers. For more information about WealthTV video subscription options, contact Sarah Nunez, sarah.nunez@wealthtv.com.

About Spinnaker

Spinnaker™ is Inlet Technologies’ family of industry leading streaming appliances for live video and audio delivery applications. Using a state-of-the-art encoding engine and an advanced toolset, Spinnaker delivers the bandwidth performance and unique features you need to provide a true broadcast experience online Spinnaker provides award winning quality and professional, reliable results in an affordable, simple solution.

About WealthTV

WealthTV is the premier lifestyle and entertainment network —the destination for exclusive and original programming, simultaneously transmitted in high definition and standard definition. WealthTV delivers to viewers informative shows that provide invaluable insights on what every American dreams of – from travel secrets to fast cars, from culinary delights to better etiquette, and much more. The network fills a television vacuum by delivering intellectually stimulating, thought-provoking entertainment and always-unbiased news from an insider's perspective. For more information, please visit www.wealthtv.com.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.