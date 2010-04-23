Jünger Audio Makes it Easier For Malaysian Race Goers To Hear When Their Horse Wins

Apart from losing, there is nothing that annoys horse racing enthusiasts more than not being able to hear the race commentary properly. If your horse is about to win, you want to hear every word the commentator says as it crosses the finish line.

This need to deliver exceptionally high quality audio was the rationale behind the Selangor Turf Club’s recent purchase of a Jünger Audio d06 LEVEL MAGIC™ processor, a two channel digital non destructive Loudness Normalizer that provides high quality, automatic control of Loudness on any incoming source, regardless of its input level.

Situated in Sungei Besi, Kuala Lumpur, the Selangor Turf club has a proud 112 year history of hosting thoroughbred horse racing in Malaysia. Each year, it holds one of the richest sporting events in the country, the Triple Crown Series, which carries total prize money of RM2.7million. It also operates off-course betting on races from other racing centres in Penang, Singapore, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the Macau Jockey Club.

Alfred Goh, Technical Services Manager at the Club, says: “Our technical infrastructure includes facilities for Telecast production. Primarily we are using analogue video and audio equipment but we also have some newer HD and digital systems. We have invested in one Jünger Audio d06 unit, which we have installed in our Sound Control Room where it is being used to iron out level differences between our two racing commentators.”

Selangor Turf Club’s d06 dynamics processor was supplied by the Salzbrenner Stagetec Media Group, Jünger Audio’s exclusive distributor for Malaysia. The unit is based on LEVEL MAGIC™, the company’s renowned adaptive loudness algorithm. This employs a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle where slow changes (AGC), fast changes (Transient processing) and Look ahead peak limiting are handled simultaneously, thus offering level management with exceptionally high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

The unit is easy to operate and requires only a limited number of settings to be made by the user to achieve optimum results. All other parameters necessary for inaudible processing are continuously automatically controlled in response to changes in the programme signal.

“We are very happy with our d06 unit and we are achieving very effective results,” Alfred Goh adds. “We have now ordered a second d06 unit, which will be used for level control on incoming audio feeds.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.