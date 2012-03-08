Wowza Media Server Software Platform Surpasses Milestone of 100,000 Licensees

Media Server Software Leader Brings Simple, Cost-Effective, Any-Screen Streaming to More Organizations Than Ever Before

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- March 8, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems, the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 licensees for its Wowza Media Server(R) software. Organizations of all sizes from around the world, including broadcasters, educators, service providers, and houses of worship, use Wowza software to stream media to any screen.

Terra (www.terra.com) is a global digital media company and bilingual content producer with a presence in 18 countries including the United States. In Latin America, Terra is the region's leading Internet company with 81 million unique visitors per month. Luiz Antonio Cassetari Vieira Filho, senior support analyst at Terra, commented, "We use more than 100 Wowza Media Servers on our own CDN across Latin America to deliver live events, such as music shows and sports, to multiple screens. We're very happy with Wowza Media Server software's performance, stability, and support."

"We're thankful to all our customers for helping us achieve this significant milestone," said Dave Stubenvoll, Wowza Media Systems CEO and co-founder. "Wowza Media Server(R) 3 is a leading platform because it simplifies the deployment of any-screen streaming in the complex mix of streaming protocols, players, and devices. Our commitment is to continue evolving our platform to help customers not only deliver content broadly, but also to get maximum return on their streaming investment by increasing value through transforming, enhancing, protecting, managing, and monetizing content."

Another customer that has experienced the power of Wowza Media Server software is CBC New Media Group, LLC (www.cbcnewmedia.com). CBC is a division of Capitol Broadcasting Company, a diversified communications company that owns and/or operates several radio and TV stations in North Carolina, as well as Microspace Communications Corporation (a content delivery provider), Sunrise Broadcasting, and other interests. Jason Priebe, director of technology for CBC New Media Group, LLC, said, "The versatility of Wowza Media Server software gave CBC New Media Group the freedom to use our preferred OS for encoding live video streams, while also enabling us to deliver content easily to a wide variety of desktop and mobile platforms."

Danish station TV2 East (www.tv2east.dk), the major TV news-programming provider in the region, also reaps the benefits of Wowza Media Server software. TV2 East not only broadcasts over the air throughout Denmark, but also streams live 24/7 and makes programming available on the Internet and mobile devices for on-demand viewing. TV2 East New Media Manager András Ács stated, "We set our servers up on our local hardware and Amazon EC2, and the Wowza Media Server software works continuously and flawlessly. When we have questions, we always get personal attention and support, even though most of the answers and how-tos are readily available in the Wowza forums. Wowza Media Server software is one of the best IT products I have worked with in a long time."

Wowza Media Server 3 is the industrial-strength, high-performance software that simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen -- Adobe(R) Flash(R) and Microsoft(R) Silverlight(R)-enabled computers and devices; iPhone(R)/iPad(R), Android(TM), and other smartphones and tablets; smart TVs; as well as IPTV/OTT set-top endpoints. It provides a single extensible platform for a variety of high-value features, including live transcoding for adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming; any-screen, time-shifted playback; and premium content delivery with multiplatform digital rights management (DRM).

2012 NAB Show attendees are invited to visit the Wowza Media Systems booth to see how Wowza Media Server 3 makes media streaming simple and cost-effective for any screen in any industry. Demonstrations will take place April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Upper Level, in booth SU9702.

More information about Wowza Media Server software and its AddOns is available at www.wowza.com.

# # #

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems is the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording, and video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises, and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computer, mobile phone, or home TV. More than 100,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government, and Internet commerce have deployed Wowza Media Server(R) to date. Wowza Media Systems is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo. More information is available at www.wowza.com

Wowza and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Wowza Media Systems Inc. Third-party product names and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of such third parties.

Press Release Link: www.ingearpr.com/Wowza/120308.zip

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Wowza/WowzaMediaServer3.zip

ENDS