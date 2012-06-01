HARMAN's AKG Microphone Systems Deliver For Seventh Consecutive Year at 20th Life Ball Anniversary Celebration

VIENNA, Austria - With more than 4.000 colorfully dressed attendees at the 20th annual Life Ball, Europe's biggest AIDS awareness charity event and fashion show, representatives from around the globe gathered to help raise awareness and charitable donations to fight the disease. The "Fight The Flames of Ignorance"-themed event's performances and speakers were brought to life through premium wireless microphones and in ear monitoring systems by Vienna-based HARMAN's AKG.

For seven consecutive years, AKG has provided the PA equipment to the Life Ball, which hosts thousands of participants and a large number of international celebrities each year, who all pitch in to help rid the world of AIDS and HIV. In 2012, former President of the United States, Bill Clinton and actress Milla Jovovich were among the distinguished guests, in addition to the large congregation of fashion icons.

The event hosted one main stage and six side stages, all soundly backed by AKG microphones and headphones to ensure uninterrupted, quality audio. The provided AKG equipment included more than 80 channels of premium wireless and in ear systems, WMS 4500 and IVM 4500, plus a selection of vocal and instrument microphones such as D7, D5, C 214, C 480 ULS, C 414, AKG's miniature mic series 'MicroMic' as well as K 171 and K 181 DJ headphones.

"While AKG has been utilized for decades on the largest stages across the globe, the Life Ball continues to be a very special event for our company every year," stated Walter Rührig, head of artist and key customer relations, AKG. "HIV/AIDS is an issue concerning the entire population of the world and the Life Ball has been a model for many activities and events working to fight the disease. AKG is honored to provide the Life Ball with our reliable and world-leading equipment and continues to support such great initiatives."

