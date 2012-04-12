LARCAN Integrates Triveni Digital Transport Stream Monitoring in End-to-End Mobile DTV Demonstration at the 2012 NAB Show

StreamScope(R) MT-40 Efficiently Monitors Transport Streams for Mobile DTV Services

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 12, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its StreamScope(R) MT-40 real-time DTV transport stream monitor and analyzer, featuring mobile DTV capabilities, will be demonstrated within LARCAN's mobile DTV system at the 2012 NAB Show. Showcased at the LARCAN booth SU1619, the Mobile Plus end-to-end solution for fixed and mobile DTV delivery will rely on the StreamScope MT-40 to provide MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring and analysis of DTV mobile signals.

"Our partnership with Triveni Digital helps simplify mobile DTV delivery for broadcasters in what can otherwise be an extremely complex process," said Scott Barella, vice president of business development at LARCAN. "Triveni Digital's monitoring tools give broadcasters the confidence that they're delivering the highest-quality signal to mobile devices. By supporting all of the latest mobile standards and protocols, including ATSC M/H, the company's StreamScope MT-40, when paired with our innovative new and complete mobile television transmission system, allows users to reliably support a variety of mobile applications."

The StreamScope MT-40 DTV monitoring and analysis tool features a single user-friendly graphical interface, enabling services providers to monitor multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams in real time, from any location across the network. Broadcasters have the capability to view EPG and ESG data sets and program guides, as well as verify that all streams comply with ATSC, MPEG, ATSC A/78, SCTE, DVB-SI, ISDB, and ATSC M/H standards and protocols. By identifying potential transport stream issues, the StreamScope MT-40 allows users to address the problem quickly and resolve the underlying cause to ensure the integrity and reliability of mobile transport streams.

"LARCAN's world-renowned end-to-end mobile platform provides broadcasters with a comprehensive solution for delivering mobile DTV services so that they can capitalize on the additional revenue opportunities offered by interactive mobile applications," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing, Triveni Digital. "Adding the StreamScope to the end-to-end network environment ensures that subscribers are receiving the highest-quality premium broadcast services on their mobile devices."

More information about the StreamScope MT-40 and other Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

About LARCAN

LARCAN is a full-service broadcast solutions company that innovates, designs, and manufactures superior analog, digital, and mobile television transmitters for wireless and broadcast markets worldwide. LARCAN offers end-to-end engineering solutions in solid-state VHF, UHF, high-power transmitters, and innovative low-power transmitter and translator technologies. LARCAN specializes in a full range of "Start to Success" services, accessories, and custom solutions for the broadcast industry. More information is available at www.larcan.com.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

