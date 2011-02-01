Digital Alert Systems Simplifies EAS Control, Monitoring, and Compliance in KUTV's Centralcasting Operations

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Feb. 1, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation common alerting protocol (CAP) and emergency alert systems (EAS), today announced that Salt Lake City's KUTV is using the DASDEC(TM) emergency alert monitoring system with DASDEC Intelligent Remote (DASDEC-IR) units to enable centralized management of regional alerts for eight channels, spread across the country, in compliance with FCC requirements.

"DASDEC and DASDEC-IR units make our emergency alert management easier than ever," said Scott Nielson, assistant director of engineering for KUTV. "We no longer need to manage encoder/decoders at each station; our main DASDEC acts as a host for all of our channels. And yet, because each DASDEC-IR is a fully functional decoder, we know that emergency alerts will continue to be processed correctly even in the unlikely event that the connection between the remote unit and host system is lost or broken."

KUTV operates a centralcasting operation comprising its main station and WTCN, WTVX, and WWHB in West Palm Beach, Fla.; WLWC in Providence, R.I.; and KMYU in St. George, Utah. A DASDEC encoder-decoder base unit installed at KUTV is connected via an IP network to a DASDEC-IR unit at each remote station.

Digital Alert Systems' MultiStation(TM) software allows staff at KUTV to monitor and manage these systems remotely. From KUTV headquarters, staff can filter, forward, and schedule the appropriate regional alert to air on each channel at an appropriate time, without interrupting critical programs. Because DASDEC-IR is a fully functional EAS encoder/decoder, each location's unit can process alerts independently if the connection to the central host system is compromised. An integrated reporting function provides regular reports to KUTV and helps engineering staff there to ensure that FCC and other operational requirements are being met for each market.

"Our DASDEC system simplifies EAS compliance in centralcasting models, providing stations such as KUTV with an easy-to-use browser-based interface for straightforward management and monitoring of multiple geographically distributed systems," said Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems. "With DASDEC and DASDEC-IR, broadcasters enjoy convenient, cost-effective remote control now, as well as the flexibility to update their software across the group to meet any future emergency alert requirements."

More information about Digital Alert Systems' EAS products is available by phone at +1 (585) 765-1155 and online at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems was formed in October 2003 when the founders determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand.

