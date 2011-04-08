Triveni Digital and MobiTV, Inc. to Collaborate in Providing Broadcasters With Solutions and Advanced Features for Interactive Mobile Media

Joint Solutions Will Combine Two Proven and Widely Embraced Technologies to Ease Cost and Complexity of Launching Interactive Mobile Media Services

PRINCETON, N.J., and EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- April 8, 2011 -- Triveni Digital, Inc. and MobiTV, Inc. today announced that the two companies are collaborating to provide broadcasters with solutions for interactive Mobile DTV delivery. Built on Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) metadata management platform and the MobiTV Interactivity Server and Mobile TV Client, the integrated system will make it easy for broadcasters to launch new interactive mobile media services that create new revenue streams while offering consumers a time-coordinated, targeted, and personalized experience.

"The explosion in consumer use of mobile devices is fueling a rapidly rising demand for content and interactivity in mobile media," said Kay Johansson, chief technology officer for MobiTV, Inc. "By working with Triveni Digital, a leading provider of broadcast systems, we'll be able to offer broadcasters a simple solution that extends current operations and workflows in a natural way. This solution is aimed at easing deployment and operational costs, which will be a key factor in the success of broadcast mobile media."

The MobiTV Interactivity Server and Mobile TV client employ the application framework of ATSC A/153, based on OMA RME, to add interactive elements to mobile broadcasts. These technologies are shaping the industry's approach to interactive mobile media service delivery, as many leading station groups have partnered with MobiTV, Inc. to develop consumer applications for launch in late 2011.

Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder supports ATSC standards, and the GuideBuilder ESG component provides the metadata that allows users to select and change viewing channels and to access information about current show, duration, rating, and other characteristics. In addition, GuideBuilder NRT will support a number of unique interactive services developed over time with MobiTV, Inc., such as "unbound" weather and traffic information, and "bound" (or timeline and content related) services that allow the consumer to engage with a specific program or commercial through interactive elements such as real-time voting, polls, statistics, click-throughs, and requests for further information. Triveni Digital and MobiTV plan to make unique features available to their joint customers.

"MobiTV, Inc. is a leader in delivering media securely to mobile consumer devices, and the company's partnerships with broadcast leaders are contributing significantly to the development of the mobile TV environment," said Rich Chernock, chief technology officer at Triveni Digital, and chair of the ATSC's Technical Standards Group. "Because the GuideBuilder system already is deployed in the majority of U.S. broadcast stations and station groups, our experience in broadcast-based content distribution systems, and in-station systems and workflows, is a natural complement to MobiTV, Inc.'s strengths. Additionally, due to the in-station placement, GuideBuilder is able to synchronize interactive data with the A/V timeline. Our collaboration offers broadcasters a straightforward and cost-effective solution for implementing interactive Mobile DTV services, in support of emerging innovative business models. Our approach relies on extending existing legacy systems and processes, rather than disrupting them."

Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder metadata system provides mission critical operational capabilities for broadcasters by generating accurate PSIP data for fixed broadcasting, as well as the ESG metadata essential for the provision of mobile media services. GuideBuilder thus ensures a consistent workflow for traditional and new broadcast services, supports centralized metadata generation for broadcast groups, and provides a unified platform for managing schedule information for fixed and mobile broadcasts.

About MobiTV

MobiTV, Inc. has invested more than 10 years developing its award-winning technology platform, capable of delivering media to any screen with unmatched reliability and scalability. The MobiTV Accelerated Media Platform (MobiTV AMP) delivers more content to more subscribers on more networks than anyone else in the industry. MobiTV AMP is designed to help carriers monetize their network, allow content partners to extend their reach to millions of mobile viewers, and offer OEMs a canvas to market new innovations and device features.

Founded in 1999, MobiTV, Inc. is a privately held company with headquarters in Emeryville, Calif. For more information about MobiTV, Inc.'s convergence-capable platform and some of its patented components, please visit www.mobitv.com/platform-technology.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

