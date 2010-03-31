Sennheiser Collaborates with New England Institute of Art on Student Program Aimed at Developing Talent in Live Broadcast

OLD LYME, Conn. – March 30, 2010 – Over the past several years, audio specialist Sennheiser has been a regular presenter in New England Institute of Art's Boston Area Definitive Audio Student Summit (BADASS), which provides students from all over the Northeastern U.S. with an opportunity to learn about emerging trends in broadcast technology and other areas. After an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from both students and faculty, Sennheiser worked with the Institute to create a potentially 'life changing' career opportunity for a broadcast student: shadowing an A1 during a live HBO boxing event.

Dustin Gregg, a senior at New England Institute of Art, was selected from a pool of top student applicants and was asked to shadow Randy Flick, senior audio for HBO Boxing and a top A1 in the sports industry. "It was like learning about basketball from Michael Jordan," Gregg said. Sennheiser and New England Institute of Art believe that by initiating sponsorships such as this, students will arrive in the working world better equipped with the relevant knowledge and tools that a career in broadcast requires.

New England Institute of Art, which has a post-graduate placement rate of approximately 90%, considers real-life experience in the broadcast realm to be invaluable. "More than any other school, we really push the field of live sound," commented John Krivit, associate professor at New England Institute of Art. "Our audio program highlights opportunities not just in traditional paths, but in broadcasting environments such as sports outlets, television and performance venues across the country."

"This was a very successful collaboration among New England Institute of Art, HBO and Sennheiser," said David Missall, national market development, broadcast and film for Sennheiser and chief architect of the program. "From a student's perspective, you simply cannot replace the experience that a full-blown, live sporting event is capable of delivering. It is an honor for Sennheiser to help make this possible for students like Dustin, since our pool of young talent will play a fundamental role in driving the broadcast industry of tomorrow."

Randy Flick commented: "When I received a call from Dave Missall about participating in a student sponsorship, I applauded the idea because there are a range of things that happen in the field that simply cannot be taught in the classroom. In this case, Dustin was able to help identify and solve problems for a real live broadcast, using the latest technology. He had a chance to get in the trenches and to work alongside professionals with many years of experience."

For Gregg, the experience was invaluable in helping him prepare for a live broadcast situation: "Randy stressed that, from an A1 standpoint, one of the main goals when setting up a show is to design things to be easier on yourself for when high-pressure situations arise," Gregg recalls. "He explained that quick recovery from an issue or problem is what really makes a good A1."

This is the second year in a row that Sennheiser's sponsorship program has provided invaluable experience to students pursuing a career in broadcasting. Last year, the company sponsored a student from Ball State University and arranged for him work in a FOX Sports mix truck at the Coca Cola 600 NASCAR race in Charlotte, NC. Through its ongoing student sponsorship program, Sennheiser continues to connect the young, talented audio engineers of tomorrow with the top broadcasters of today.