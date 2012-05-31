Rede Record Leverages Orad Enterprise Graphics Solutions to Provide Winning Coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games

May 31, 2012 – Brazilian broadcaster, Rede Record, significantly expanded its existing Orad channel branding installation to support the upcoming Olympic news broadcasts. The expanded Orad installation will be utilized to broadcast on-air graphics in HD from Rede Record’s special onsite Olympic broadcast operation in London and out of its large São Paulo virtual studio.

“As a leading broadcaster, we have to carefully consider our alternatives. We chose Orad yet again because we are confident that Orad’s graphics system will provide us with the tools we need for a winning Olympic productions,” said Jose Marcelo Amaral, Head of Engineering and Operations.

Rede Record chose Orad’s solutions because of the outstanding experience it has had working with Orad, and the unparalleled reliability of Orad’s powerful graphics technology in fast-paced broadcast productions.

The expanded Olympic coverage graphics workflow features Orad’s HDVG2 compact digital video graphics platform with clip player, Orad’s Maestro enterprise graphics suite, and the company’s 3Designer design tool.

