Red TX Records MTV Presents Titanic Sounds For International TV Broadcast

Broadcast sound specialist Red TX was recently commissioned to record the audio for MTV Presents Titanic Sounds, an open-air festival to mark the opening of the Titanic Belfast tourist attraction.

Set against the backdrop of the new building, this one-off major music gig featured performances by Olly Murs (with a full nine-piece band), Pixie Lott, Katy B, Rizzle Kicks and Sean Paul.

Red TX used its newly refurbished Red 1 truck for the 5.1 audio recording, with director Tim Summerhayes manning the controls.

Summerhayes says: “Apart from the weather, which was absolutely freezing, the recording was a huge success and we had a great time working with the MTV production team. The setting, on the slipway in front of the new Titanic Belfast tourist attraction, was perfect and the concert was very well received by the audience.”

MTV Presents Titanic Sounds will be broadcast internationally on MTV on May 25th 2012 as part of MTV’s World Stage music series.

