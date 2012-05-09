FREE Barcode Plugin Released for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Simulate and customize the EAN-13 barcode used worldwide for FREE with Yanobox Barcode, available through FxFactory

Boston, MA – May 9, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces Barcode 2.0 by Yanobox, available now for free through FxFactory. Barcode is a generator that simulates the European Article Number, also known as the EAN-13 barcode, used on products around the world every day. With the free generator, editors can customize and animate barcodes, adding a unique look to footage. With custom color modes and random digits, users can transform the classic barcode into an eye-catching motion graphic element. Barcode is supported in Final Cut Pro 6, 7 and X, Final Cut Express 4, Motion 3, 4 and 5 and Adobe After Effects CS4, CS5, CS5.5 and CS6.

With Yanobox Barcode, editors can:

Customize – Play with the color module, change the font, or resize the bars to create a unique style

Animate – Use random digits and draw the elements progressively with the adjustable completion parameters to bring your barcode to life

Share – Create your own presets to use in the future and share with others among all supported host applications

About Yanobox and Founder Jean Marc Noel

France native Jean Marc Noel established Yanobox after two decades of experience as an editor and compositor in professional post-production. He has created videos for high-profile European companies, including France Telecom, Oxbow and EADs, as well as interactive designs for Universal and Sony. Noel is also an instructor of compositing and motion graphics at ECV, the French school of visual communications. A consummate technologist, Noel has ventured deep into the world of digital signage and graphical programming.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information, please visit the Noise Industries website.

