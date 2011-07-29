VSN unveils the ‘Tapeless 2.0’ concept at IBC 2011

Pioneering the TAPELESS 2.0 concept, VSN will be presenting important new features for its broadcast software solutions for tapeless digital environments at the forthcoming IBC Show. Located in booth N7G33, the company will exhibit new versions of its products covering News Production, MCR Automation and Broadcast Management areas.

Following its Spider R&D project on the way to a new generation of tapeless solutions, VSN will be presenting several new versions of its main products at the IBC show, which will be held in Amsterdam next September, 9th to 13th. All new versions and product enhancements in News Production, MCR Automation and BMS areas will be available for demonstrations at the booth number 7G33.

Distributed News & Live Production Ecosystem

VSNNEWS features now a set of new functionalities including the system’s integration with different social networks like Twitter and Facebook and SOA interfaces with MAM solutions. The proposed architecture is completely scalable as it grows, because most of the services are now centralized and operated by ‘workers’, no matter the size of the system and the number of lo-res and hi-res clients involved. The web clients for text and video editing will be showcased in Europe for the first time. Also, in the way towards enhanced interoperability, VSN will be showing a complete integration of its VSNIPTRANSFER content contribution tool with Avid’s editing environment. Avid’s NLEs are also compatible and INews can be integrated with VSN’s MAM system since last NAB. The same VSNIPTRANSFER client can now be installed on Mac OS too.

The ability to customize workflows for each customer (Worfklow Manager or BPM), the seamless integration with VSNIPTRANSFER to relocate resources and, finally, the combination of Web architecture with Windows and Mac OS platforms, make the VSN News-MAM system one of the most powerful and flexible solutions in the market.

MCR Automation

The top-class VSNMULTICOM automation reaches version 9.10. It features native integration with Omneon, Orad and Miranda, unlimited linear channel scalability, 5 levels of redundancy (storage, video channels, video servers, device control and playlists, either n+1, n+n, etc.), and improved customized shortcuts for better usability, among others.

Broadcast Management System (BMS)

The latest VSNCREATV version shows now a greatly improved advertising management module, an advanced content purchase contract module and a much easier integration with VSN or third party’s MAM and automation due to its redesigned public API.