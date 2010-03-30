Ross Video Releases Sync Pulse Generator at NAB 2010

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 30, 2010 – Ross Video will be releasing the SPG-8260, a sync pulse generator that provides four pairs of outputs with each pair independently programmed to be either tri-level sync or a composite color black signal with independent timing on each pair of outputs.

Releasing at NAB 2010, the sync pulse generator is capable of free running, for applications where master sync generation is required, or it can be locked to a house reference for applications requiring either a mix of color black and tri-level or applications that require timeable outputs to simplify system timing issues.

“The SPG-8260 is a key piece of equipment needed in every facility,” said Eric Goodmurphy, Gear Marketing Product Manager, Ross Video. “This is an excellent device for facilities where a mix of color black and tri-level syncs are required.”

In addition to the composite and tri-level outputs the SPG-8260 also offers up to two AES reference outputs with selectable tone and output levels.

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross Dashboard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

