Parkway Christian Church Adds New Auditorium with High Definition Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-18 Cameras

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (November 3, 2010) – Challenge yourself to live your life to the fullest. This is the message of Parkway Christian Church in Surprise, Ariz. When Parkway Pastor, Trent Renner, decided he needed a better way to broadcast this message he looked to Audio Analysts in Colorado Springs, Colo. Vaddio’s high definition ClearVIEW HD-18 pan/tilt/zoom cameras now simulcast all messages from the new 50,000 square foot auditorium to additional buildings across campus.

“We were averaging 1600 to 1800 in attendance on a weekend in a 10,000 square foot building,” explains Parkway AV Coordinator, Tyler Ingram. “Now that we are at 50,000 square feet total we added newer technology to go along with the building upgrade. It made no sense to upgrade technology and put in 4:3 SD, so we went high def to create a better video experience.”

Four Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-18 cameras are being used throughout the Main Sanctuary in order to provide a tele-presence feed to the other auditoriums, as well as Image Magnification (IMAG) for multiple projection screens, explained Audio Analysts Project Engineer, Preston Smits. One main center camera shot from Front of House (FOH), two side-angle cameras - one on each sidewall - and an effects shot from the ceiling above the stage captures the video and sends it back to the production room for control and monitoring.

The Vaddio Precision Camera Controller works in conjunction with the FOR-A HVS-300HS portable video switcher for joystick and CCU control. Vaddio PreVIEW Rack Mount Monitors are also being used to monitor Preview and Program outputs. “Vaddio’s price point and ease of functionality were a good fit for Parkway’s needs,” explained Smits. “They are also easy to install and intuitive to operate.”

Because the campus will eventually house 12-15 more buildings, Ingram has been busy recording, broadcasting and podcasting weekend services across campus. “One of the biggest benefits of using Vaddio’s HD cameras is the clarity,” explains Ingram. “We are using huge projections screens so high definition was really the only way to go.”

