Triveni Digital's New Mobile Dashboard Gives Broadcasters Anywhere, Anytime Access to Real-Time DTV Stream Data

Web-Based Interface for iPhone(R), iPad(R), and Android(R)-Powered Devices Provides Engineers With Maintenance-Free Mobile Access to StreamScope(R) RM-40 Remote Monitoring Systems

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 24, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that at the 2011 NAB Show, it will showcase the StreamScope(R) RM-40 Mobile Dashboard, a new Web-based interface that gives engineers secure mobile access to StreamScope RM-40 stream comparison and visualization data and tools via iPhone(R), iPad(R), and Android(R)-powered devices. The Mobile Dashboard provides immediate access to data from RM-40 remote monitoring units placed throughout a broadcast operation, allowing operators to validate critical transformations of DTV streams as they move through the equipment chain or from one site to another for distribution. With this information at their fingertips, broadcast engineers can act quickly in isolating and troubleshooting stream faults.

"The StreamScope RM-40 enables cost-effective unattended stream monitoring across a broadcast operation with sophisticated real-time DTV troubleshooting tools, and our new Mobile Dashboard makes the comprehensive real-time stream information from all deployed RM-40 units readily available to authorized users via popular handheld devices," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "Because the Mobile Dashboard is a Web-based interface rather than an app, engineers automatically gain mobile access to any new RM-40 features and capabilities as deployed units are updated. No maintenance or updating is necessary."

The StreamScope RM-40 remotely monitors, measures, records, and analyzes DTV streams to ensure their integrity, reliability, and compliance with industry standards (ATSC, ATSC A/78, SCTE, ETR 101 290) and customer-defined targets. The low-cost RM-40 monitor, which can be deployed enterprisewide at numerous locations, enables the broadcaster to verify DTV streams at different points in the broadcast chain. The Mobile Dashboard extends this capability to engineers on the go, enabling them to check stream status or respond to a system alert without delay.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

