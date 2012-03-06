Viz Media Engine to rev up Adobe Premiere

At NAB 2012, Vizrt will showcase its latest advances in live graphics, channel branding, video editing, interactive content, multi-platform distribution, live sports and graphics analysis.

Vizrt will also demonstrate Viz Media Engine integration with Adobe Premiere, which allows users to search and access video content directly in Premiere. Users also will be allowed to edit and overlay Vizrt graphics directly in the Premiere timeline.

The company also will show how the Viz Content Pilot can be used in the newsroom to transcode real-time content with graphics embedded and adjusted for any mobile device type using device adapted graphics.

Vizrt’s real-time 3-D rendering platform, Viz Engine, can be expanded to deliver channel-in-a-box functionality, including live video input, multiple channel playout, DVE effects, video switching, internal chromakeying, and real-time compositing of videos and graphics.

See Viz at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5605.