Meredith Corporation Enters Agreement with LiveU to Provide Live, Mobile Uplink Technology for Local Television ENG Operations

Paramus, NJ – LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions, has been chosen by the Meredith Local Media Group to provide its mobile uplink technology for electronic newsgathering operations within its television stations group. The long-term agreement will deploy the company’s flagship LU60 solution to Meredith’s television stations around the country.

“We selected LiveU to power our ENG services around the country to give our news crews the freedom to quickly and easily provide live, high-quality video in a cost-effective manner,” said Larry Oaks, Meredith Corporation’s Vice President of Engineering. “The versatility of the products allows us to easily provide news coverage and the best live viewing experience to both our traditional television viewers as well as our online audience.”

”The Meredith Local Media Group is a recent example of a rapidly growing list of broadcasters adopting our signature LU60 product for its reliability, superior picture quality, and sub-second latency,” said Mike Savello, Vice President of Sales, LiveU. “Our technology will provide Meredith’s news teams with ease of portability in the field, and our new product enhancements will also ensure sustained video quality while broadcasting from dead or spotty cellular zones.”

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency and up to 1080 HD video.

About LiveU

LiveU (http://www.liveu.tv/) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding, Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

About Meredith Local Media Group

Meredith Corporation (www.meredith.com) is one of the nation's leading media and marketing companies with businesses centering on magazine and book publishing, television broadcasting, integrated marketing and interactive media. Meredith owns or operates 13 television stations that reach nearly 10 percent of television households across the country and one radio station: WGCL-TV (CBS), Atlanta; WPCH-TV (TBS), Atlanta; KPHO-TV (CBS), Phoenix; KPDX-TV (MYN), Portland, OR; KPTV (FOX), Portland, OR; WFSB-TV (CBS), Hartford-New Haven, CT; WSMV-TV (NBC) Nashville, TN; KCTV (CBS), Kansas City, MO; KSMO (MYN), Kansas City, MO; WHNS-TV (FOX), Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC-Asheville, NC; WNEM-TV (CBS), Flint-Saginaw, MI; KVVU-TV (FOX), Las Vegas, NV; and WSHM, (CBS), Springfield, MA and radio station WNEM-AM in Saginaw-Bay City, MI.

