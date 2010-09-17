SADiE and iZotope Announce Plug-In Deal For SADiE 6

Prism Sound, manufacturer of the SADiE product range of high-end DAWs, is delighted to announce a major addition to its new SADiE 6 release. In a deal just announced with iZotope, all SADiE 6 systems will include an expanded audio effect feature set powered by iZotope technology. These features will include:

• Reverb

• Chorus & Flanger

• Analogue Delay

• Phaser

• Pitch-Shift

• Parametric EQ

• Single-Band Compressor

• Multiband Compressor

• Simple Mastering (including EQ, reverb, exciter, widener, loudness maximize)

These nine VST plug-ins make use of SADiE 6’s extended VST capabilities and are in addition to the existing on-board EQ’s, dynamics, aux sends, M/S decoder, width control, Graphic EQ and Mastering Limiter. All SADiE 6 systems also come with SADiE’s own Hi-dither tools and the Sound Suite and Mastering Suite packages including Prism Sound’s long-established “Super Noise Shaping” wordlength reduction tools, as used, for example, on the Beatles “1” collection mastered at Abbey Road.

Peter Nash, SADiE 6 specialist at Prism Sound, comments: “The deal with iZotope brings a well respected range of creative tools to SADiE 6, which will prove invaluable to creative radio production professionals and post production specialists alike. We have worked closely with iZotope to choose precisely the right combination of functionality to allow creativity to be maximised in what is already regarded as the most professional and serious of DAWs used by broadcasters the world over.”

Alex Westner, iZotope’s Business Development Manager adds: “With such a well respected and experienced workflow-orientated editing system as SADiE, we feel we can add to the product’s creative value with a variety of our audio technologies, while introducing the iZotope brand to a new set of customers in the broadcast market. In addition, this set of VSTs are tailored for SADiE, fitting into their new graphic look and creative workflow.”

Radio New Zealand is the first international broadcaster to take delivery of SADiE 6, with others following soon after as Prism Sound/SADiE fulfils the hundreds of pre-release orders that were taken during the beta-test project stage.

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The range now includes SADiE digital audio workstations and location recorders. Prism Sound also manufactures audio test and measurement products such as the DSA-1 and the dScope Series III audio analyzer.

For more information please visit www.sadie.com or www.prismsound.com

About iZotope, Inc.

iZotope is a research-driven audio signal processing company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Its hardware products, software products, and audio technology are used by millions of people in over 50 countries, from hobbyist musicians to GRAMMY Award winners. iZotope focuses on developing innovative audio technology for professional and consumer applications. This core technology is presented to customers in its award-winning product line and through its extensive licensing program now including console video games and mobile platforms. For more information about iZotope’s technology licensing program, visit http://www.izotope.com/tech/