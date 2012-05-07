Grass Valley, China Digital Video enter strategic agreement

Grass Valley announced at the 2012 NAB Show that it has entered into a new strategic agreement with China Digital Video (CDV), one of China’s leading suppliers of solutions to the broadcasting and professional video industry, for the sale of Grass Valley products and services to its list of clients in China.

CDV has become a leader in providing networked solutions to the Chinese broadcasting industry. The company provides both products and systems integration service for a growing list of customers, such as CCTV, Beijing TV, Sichuan TV and Jiangsu TV. CDV also has expanded internationally, providing live event services at events such as the Asian games in Indonesia.

“Today’s agreement will make … (Grass Valley) technology available to our customers, who are comprised of 90 percent of the Chinese broadcasting industry,” said Liu Baodong, CEO of CDV.