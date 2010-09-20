RF CENTRAL’S microLite HD TRANSMITTER IS AN IABM AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE WINNER 2010

microLite HD Makes Top Five 2010 IABM Awards Winners

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (September 20, 2010) – Integrated Microwave Technologies’ (IMT) RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports and entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, is an IABM Award for Excellence Winner 2010 for the design of its microLite HD, an MPEG-4 based full-HD digital COFDM ultra-miniature Transmitter.

The IABM (International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers) is the global voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industries. Its prestigious awards are given for design and innovation and recognize products and solutions which significantly aid the evolution of the broadcast and media technology worlds.

Stephen Shpock, president, IMT, says, “The IABM global judging panel recognized our microLite HD Transmitter as one of the top five most innovative products in design in 2010, and we are honoured by this industry consensus. It is a great achievement for IMT, RF Central as a brand and for Vitec all around.”

The RF Central microLite HD is a complete TX/RX system with the microLite HD Rx. It expands the company’s portfolio of innovative MPEG-4 broadcast technology solutions. The transmitter is a product focused on the future of broadcast workflow and is an ultra-compact, mountable COFDM SD/HD digital transmitter designed for the next generation of professional lightweight cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities. The dual diversity COFDM receiver offers exceptional RF performance combined with user-friendly operation.

Winners were announced Saturday, September 11, at IBC in Amsterdam. For more information on additional products and IMT’s RF Central, please visit www.imt-solutions.com.

About IABM Awards

The IABM Award of Excellence in Design and Innovation recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the industry. Award winners are selected by an

international panel of distinguished judges who visited finalists on the IBC2010 show floor to see the products in action. Judging criteria included innovation, excellent performance, outstanding appearance, and contribution toward quality, as well as ease of use, new capability created, or value for money. The results were announced at the IABM Awards Ceremony at IBC2010.

About RF Central

RF Central manufactures and supplies state-of-the-art microwave equipment to television broadcast and government customers throughout the United States. RF Central also provides specialized integration, installation, and engineering services. RF Central is marked by its unique qualifications within the industry and its dedication to expanding and improving the terrestrial microwave options available to customers.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.