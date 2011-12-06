Guitar Tech Geno Bishop Introduces Queensryche To HARMAN’s AKG WMS 4500 Wireless Microphone System

VIENNA, Austria – With decades of experience as a guitar tech, working with notable acts such as Prince, Timbaland and Edwin McCain, Geno Bishop has upgraded the progressive heavy metal sounds of Queensryche with HARMAN’s AKG WMS 4500 wireless microphone system. Working with the band’s lead guitarist Michael Wilton, Bishop integrated AKG’s wireless solution into the band’s equipment rack after numerous technical issues stemming from previous transmitters.

Utilizing two stand-alone WMS 4500 units for Queensryche shows, Bishop keeps the wireless channels busy by assigning one channel for the main feed, one for a backup, one open with a cable and one dead – always ready for anything a performance or venue throws at him.

“When we started having issues with our previous wireless system, we knew we could do better and the AKG WMS 4500 is proof,” said Bishop. “It’s a great piece of technology – perfect for guitar and vocals – and I can’t imaging using any other transmitter/receiver system after the success we’ve seen from the WMS 4500.”

Wilton and Bishop have taken the WMS 4500 all around the world, from Japan and Australia, to Russia and the Middle East and both continue to rave about the sound and reliability. “It’s the pro’s choice,” stated Wilton, who has played guitar and bass for nearly four decades. “I’ve been using AKG wireless from the early days of the 700-series and it never disappoints.”

Currently on its 30th Anniversary Tour, Queensryche continues to be one of the most notable metal bands in the industry, with 11 studio albums, totalling more than 20 million sold and a strong fan base around the world. Ensuring its sound is perfect is a crucial aspect during live shows for Bishop.

“There have been a few times where we’ve forgotten the AKG wireless in racks when we performed and had to use alternate systems,” Bishop continued. “Those nights were definitely not as happening. We have zero issues with the WMS 4500, no matter what venue or country we play. Impressing the fans is the number-one priority and AKG allows us to provide the perfect sound.”

For more information on Queensryche, please visit http://www.queensryche.com

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,500 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.0 billion for twelve months ending September 30, 2011.