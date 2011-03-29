Noise Industries Ships Photo Montage Slide-Show Plug-In for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Trendsetting slide-show animation plug-in creates stunning still animations – no keyframing required

Boston, MA – March 29, 2011 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce the release of its brand new still animation plug-in⎯Photo Montage⎯powered by FxFactory®. Photo Montage presents users with more than one-hundred animated presets, twenty transition styles, easy re-ordering and re-timing options, and built-in motion blurring features for animating any type of still image within Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Motion®, Final Cut Express®, and Adobe® After Effects®.

Noise Industries’ new plug-in helps users to easily string together images, titles, transitions, and more for a picturesque presentation that creates an animated medley of still photos – no keyframing required. When combined with its user-friendly interface, Photo Montage’s full array of effect parameters allows both novice and expert users to create eye-catching animations that exceed even the most demanding clients’ creative needs.

“We are ecstatic to introduce its unique features to the FxFactory community,” says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “The principle behind Photo Montage is simple: select an animation style and your photos, and let the plug-in do the rest. With easy re-ordering and re-timing, built-in motion blurring, and many animated presets, the plug-in’s extreme ease of use certainly does not imply limited functionality. Anyone animating stills will want this plug-in; it will make the entire slideshow animation workflow a breeze.”

Photo Montage Highlights

A Noise Industries’ plug-in, Photo Montage, combines an extensive array of effect parameters with extreme ease-of-use for an unparalleled still animation workflow. Key Photo Montage features include:

■ Keyframing Optional: No keyframes are required for animation. Set durations for pause and transition, and leave the hard work to the plug-in.

■ Support for All Popular Image Formats: This includes JPEG, PNG, and PSD.

■ Easy Re-Ordering and Re-Timing: Customize the order and duration of each photo without wasting precious time renaming files or resizing tracks on the timeline.

■ Titling Support: Assign titles to each image and customize how and where these titles appear in the final output.

■ More Than One Hundred Presets: There is no easier way to explore Photo Montage and find the desired look for any project.

■ Built-in Motion Blurring: Create high-quality animations at any frame rate with built-in motion blur, available for all effects.

For more information on Photo Montage, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory/photomontage/.

Availability and Pricing of Photo Montage

Photo Montage is available now through April 17, 2011 at an introductory price of $159 USD. A trial version of Photo Montage is included with the FxFactory installer. The trial version can be unlocked by purchasing a registration code from the online store at http://www.noiseindustries.com/store/.

For more information, or to download Photo Montage, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory/photomontage/.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing, or to request a product review, please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com