TC ELECTRONIC TOUCHMONITOR TM7 AND TM9 LOUDNESS METERS STAY AHEAD OF THE CURVE AT AES 2011

NEW YORK —TC Electronic, a global leader in digital signal processing, loudness metering and control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets, is pleased to introduce software update version 2.17 for its popular TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 Loudness Meters at AES 2011 (Booth 541). These updates help the TM7 and TM9 to comply with the new ITU-R BS.1770-2 and the CALM Act standards.

The ITU-R BS.1770 standard was recently updated to 1770-2, which adds a loudness gate to ensure usability across media genres. Commercials and promos can now finally be aligned transparently with film, drama, sports and music. With the version 2.17 update, TouchMonitor users can stay ahead of the curve, complying with BS.1770-2 and the entire loudness toolbox of EBU R128 as well as being fully prepared for the CALM Act.

Early adopters of the EBU R128 standard noticed how useful the TouchMonitor’s Loudness Range descriptor was for getting a program right from its early stages. In version 2.17 of the software, a new LRA instrument, which visualizes Loudness Range rather than simply providing a number reading, has been included. This makes it even easier for users to see if they are within range. The instrument is available with the Loudness license.

Now with version 2.17 TouchMonitor, users also get access to the traditional moving-coil style metering. These beautiful VU and British PPM style meters are part of the Premium PPM license and are sure to take audio engineers on an enjoyable stroll down memory lane. One thing users will not have to deal with is the needle getting stuck or being in need of zeroing as the meter is completely digital.

The version 2.17 software also enables GPI remote control of functions such as meter start, stop and reset, while at the same time opening the unit up for new output routing functions. The software upgrade is free of charge to all users and can be downloaded from the TC Electronic website.

For more information on the TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 software download and version history please visit:www.tcelectronic.com/touchmonitor-support