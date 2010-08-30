RADIANTGRID AND IDENTITYMINE DEVELOP NEW USER INTERFACE USING MICROSOFT SILVERLIGHT

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — RadiantGrid Technologies, developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, has teamed up with IdentityMine, experts in interactive design and user experiences (UX), to create a new user interface for the RadiantGrid Platform. This feature-rich application developed using Microsoft Silverlight 4 will make its European debut at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.D29).

“The new user interface helps to streamline the entire transcoding process from ingestion to deployment by allowing users to manage multiple RadiantGrid deployments via a single interface,” explains Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “When we approached IdentityMine about updating our interface, our existing application had three separate user interfaces: Configuration Manager, Content Manager and a Web application. Now these three capabilities have been condensed into one. Silverlight was the obvious choice for this update given its ability to be styled for various RadiantGrid clients while still allowing easy deployment via the web.”

IdentityMine researched how current RadiantGrid users employed the existing platform to come up with revamped workflows and application user experience. Through Microsoft Silverlight, users are now able to have access to the RadiantGrid Platform and control many of the processes and functions from anywhere, even over virtual private network (VPN) connections.

In addition to increased access, the interface also provides users with a content management pane, which shows the status of ingested assets as well as transcoded renditions. It offers full access to all available transcoding parameters, across all supported containers and codecs. Users can further customize their workflows to their specific needs with the interface’s robust workflow templating that offers fine-grain control over workflow stages. They are able to create and edit profiles for each workflow stage, including transcoding, distribution and metadata indexing.

For easy access to the system’s health, event log and activity monitoring, the new user interface integrates these capabilities into one visual dashboard. Users are also given the ability to create new user accounts and assign user roles.

“The RadiantGrid user interface was a perfect project for IdentityMine to be involved in,” says Chad Brown, senior vice president at IdentityMine. “The new Operations Manager in contrast to the existing application set really shows the value of UX as it applies to refining existing business applications.”

The new user interface offers cross-platform support for Windows and Macintosh.