Dimetis Concept achieves Record Attendance at NAB

The NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) in Las Vegas is the world´s leading tradeshow for electronic media. With a record-breaking number of visitors Dimetis proves one more time how competitive German enterprises could be in an international background.

Dimetis won three international bids of leading telecommunication providers and is playing a decisive role in the premier league of software manufacturers.

At the booth the visitor got an insight of how efficient heterogeneous networks can be managed with the right software solution, the speech Managing Modern „ALL-IP“ based on Super Head-End completed the successful presence at NAB.

„We know how to meet our customer´s expectations with the optimum solution“, comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telecommunication and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side. With 2 million IPTV subscribers, our pioneer solution in streaming/IPTV is the global leading deployment.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies. With 10000 managed services per day, Dimetis flagship solutions innovate the market in content moving space.

“Everything we have developed in the last 25 years in network management comes down to a simple touch. Our software is beautifully designed, easy to use and scalable,” comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

