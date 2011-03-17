Post-Production Community Gathers to Celebrate Silver Anniversary of the NAB SuperMeet

Largest gathering of editors, filmmakers, and digital content creators on the planet; technology companies rally around SuperMeet to donate over $82,000 in prizes – grand prize Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve



Los Angeles, CA/Boston, MA – March 17, 2011 – Celebrating its Silver Anniversary, the annual NAB SuperMeet, now in its 10th year, will be held at Bally’s Hotel Event Center (Las Vegas, NV) on Tuesday, April 12, 2011. One of the largest gatherings of Final Cut Studio®, Avid®, Autodesk®, and Adobe® editors, HDSLR filmmakers and digital content creators, and gurus on the planet, the NAB SuperMeet provides an open forum for the discussion and presentation of the latest trends in the ever-evolving post-production and broadcast markets. The SuperMeet offers a perfect setting to chat one-on-one with the industry’s top digital media technology developers, like Blackmagic Design, Canon, Avid, and Autodesk, network with peers in a relaxed and casual environment, and catch a glimpse of brand-new innovations that are sure to revolutionize the industry.

“It is our goal at each SuperMeet to cultivate a conversation about the latest trends and techniques occurring in the post-production and broadcast industries,” says Daniel Bérubé, SuperMeet co-producer and founder of the Boston Final Cut Pro User Group. “We provide a casual environment, while community members and developers fill the atmosphere with the exhilarating energy of creativity and new innovations. It’s the perfect setting for industry professionals and enthusiasts to connect and discuss not only new technologies, but also share invaluable industry insights and experiences. It’s a night of networking that is not to be missed!”

Largest Prize Pool in SuperMeet History – Grand Prize Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve

This year’s event offers attendees the largest prize pool in SuperMeet history, with over $82,000 in prizes from the industry’s leading developers. The grand prize in itself is worth $29,995 – the coveted Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve. “The Las Vegas SuperMeet continues to be one of the best events, and each year brings together an amazing mix of creative people,” comments Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Blackmagic Design is always excited to be able to support the post-production community and the SuperMeet gives us the perfect chance to speak with and hear about the great work and ideas coming from editors, videographers, and filmmakers. It is all very exciting!”

Other raffle prizes include everything from Apple Final Cut Studio, to Avid Pro Tools 9, nVidia Graphics Cards, Stereo3D Toolbox Pro, and more. The raffle will take place following the “SuperMeet Digital Showcase,” during which attendees can mingle and network with over 35 digital media vendors, including Autodesk, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Adobe, Automatic Duck, eyeheight, Imagine, Light Iron, Matrox, Noise Industries, Tolis Group, Vimeo, AJA, Apogee, Artbeats, AV3/GET, B&H, Class on Demand, EditShare, Focal Press, Genarts, Glyph, G-Tech, Hand Held Hollywood, HDDisk, Keeper Technology, NVIDIA, Peachpit, Pond5, Red Giant, RE:Vision Effects, Singular Software, Manhattan Edit Workshop, Cinevate, and SmartSound.

SuperMeets Take the Post-Production Community by Storm

Final Cut Pro User Groups (FCPUG) started as a grassroots movement to connect Apple® Final Cut Pro® Editors at a local level. The initiative has grown to include 40+ national and international post-production-oriented user groups. The producers behind the SuperMeet have harnessed the energy of these local chapters and turned FCPUG into the industry's most influential user-organized event with an impressive number of members turning out for each SuperMeet.

Now in their 10th year, SuperMeet events are held in conjunction with industry trade shows around the world: NAB (Las Vegas, NV, USA) and IBC (Amsterdam, The Netherlands). SuperMeets are also held in Boston, San Francisco, and London each year, as highly successful standalone events for the post-production community. The user-driven format offers engaging presentations and training by community members and industry technologists. Equally popular are the presentations from community member videographers and filmmakers.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating ten years of outstanding SuperMeets at NAB,” comments Michael Horton, SuperMeet co-producer and founder of the Los Angeles Final Cut Pro User Group. “The Las Vegas SuperMeet brings together the best and brightest minds in post-production in one room for an evening of innovation, networking, and inspiration. It has become one of the most attended social gatherings of the entire NAB convention, attracting thousands of FCP users, fans, and enthusiasts alike. We can’t wait to get back to Vegas for yet another outstanding SuperMeet.”

SuperMeet Registration and Event Details

The 10th Annual NAB SuperMeet will take place on Tuesday, April 12, 2011 at Bally’s Hotel Event Center on the Las Vegas Strip, 3645 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the SuperMeet Digital Showcase. Tickets are on sale now for $15.00 USD plus ticket fee for General Admission and $10.00 USD plus ticket fee for Students/Teachers. Each ticket includes 2 free raffle tickets – additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $2.00 per ticket or 3 for $5.00. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $20.00 USD.

For more information on the 10th Annual SuperMeet or to register please visit: http://www.supermeet.com/.

