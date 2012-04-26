Broadcast Engineering names 2012 NAB Show Pick Hits winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2012.

With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

For the list of winners, click here. Congratulations to these manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!