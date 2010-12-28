ESPN adds more NBA games to 3-D schedule

Sports network ESPN understands the need for 3-D content in the home and is doing its part. The sports network has added three NBA telecasts to its eight-game, regular-season schedule on the ESPN S3D channel lineup, including a Christmas Day matchup (Dec. 25) featuring the Chicago Bulls at the New York Knicks at noon (EST). The Phoenix Suns will also host back-to-back ESPN 3-D games in January. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Jan. 5 and the Knicks Friday, Jan. 7 (both games at 10:30 p.m.).

ESPN’s upcoming 3-D telecasts also include the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, and the BCS National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, as well as Winter X Games beginning on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The network has said it will produce 3-D content until June of 2011, when it will reassess the penetration of 3-D TV sets in the marketplace and the cost of producing games in 3-D.