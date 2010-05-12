Sennheiser’s Professional Systems Division Names B&H Photo Video “Dealer of the Year”

OLD LYME, Conn. - May 11, 2010: The U.S. subsidiary of headphone and microphone manufacturer Sennheiser named B&H Photo Video, Inc. its 2009 dealer of the year for excellent sales, customer support and comprehension of Sennheiser’s diverse line of professional audio systems and solutions.

To express its thanks, Sennheiser made a generous donation to the American Red Cross’ Haiti Relief and Development fund in the name of B&H Photo Video. The donation supports the emergency relief and recovery efforts for those affected by the recent earthquake in Haiti.

“For more than 15 years, B&H has supported Sennheiser products with excellent customer service,” said Eric Mayer, National Sales Manager, Professional Systems for Sennheiser Electronic Corporation. “The B&H team operates one of the most easy-to-use websites in the industry, and is always looking to promote and sell Sennheiser products whenever they can. They even published their own ‘evolution wireless Quickstart Guide,’ which is included with every Sennheiser evolution wireless system they sell. Not surprisingly, their Sennheiser sales grow every year.”

"We appreciate this award and we are happy to see that the B&H efforts of putting the focus on the customer has been driving us to such great achievements,” according to B&H Photo Video management. “We're glad to be partnering with Sennheiser, whose products represent a pinnacle in this industry and are a careful balance of quality and affordability."

Sennheiser Electronic Corporation has also named top dealers and distributors for its three other business categories. Those honored are Micro Center (Sennheiser retail business), Southern California Sound Image (Sennheiser systems integration business) and EDMO Distributors (Sennheiser aviation business).