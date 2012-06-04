The Tiffen Company Gets Social with New Image Editing Apps Release

Tiffen Photo fx and Tiffen Photo fx Ultra enhance social media support for Facebook, Flickr, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, the Sincerely Ship & Print service as well as Email, Print, Copy, and Open In

Hauppauge, New York – June 4, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce the availability of the award-winning Tiffen Photo fx 5.0 (Apple® iPhone®, iPod® Touch, and iPad® running iOS 4.3 or later) and Tiffen Photo fx Ultra 5.0 (Apple iPad running iOS 4.3 or later). “The Tiffen Company is a leader in a wide range of digital imaging accessories. We have the perfect tool for every skill level and every situation, whether it be a critically acclaimed photographer using Tiffen’s line of professional optical filters to evoke a specific emotion of their subject matter or a concert-goer enhancing an image they took of their favorite band using our Tiffen iPhone photo editing app,” said Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “At Tiffen, we live and breathe still and moving imagery. Products like Tiffen Photo fx and Photo fx Ultra incorporate over 70 years of Tiffen image research and development, making them the most feature-rich photo editing apps on the market. With the added sharing capabilities of the new version 5 release, Tiffen Photo fx and Photo fx Ultra users will be able to transform just about any photo they take into images that they will want to share with the world.”

One of the first image editing apps to hit the market (2009), the Photo fx family of apps is the definitive set of digital filters for Apple mobile devices and tablets. Each app, Tiffen Photo fx and Tiffen Photo fx Ultra, offers simulations of many popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction, natural light, and photographic effects, plus a clever paint system with a variety of brushes for those using the Photo fx Ultra App.

What’s New – Tiffen Photo fx and Tiffen Photo fx Ultra version 5

Share with the World: Photo fx and Photo fx Ultra now provide a number of ways to share enhanced or retouched images. Choose from Facebook, Flickr, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, the Sincerely Ship & Print service as well as Email, Print, Copy, and Open In.

Bring Your Favorite Photo fx Looks into Tiffen Dfx v3: Users can save their favorite Photo fx looks into presets and import into Tiffen Dfx 3. This amazing interoperability allows users to create a “look” anywhere and bring it into Tiffen’s world-class image editing suite for use in professional production.

Get the Look You Want Faster: The latest update to Photo fx and Photo fx Ultra provides faster processing for even quicker results.

Better Resolution Quality: Icons, sliders, and text take advantage of the latest iPad Retina display, resulting in much higher resolution controls than before. This is available in the Tiffen Photo fx Ultra version only.

Tiffen Photo fx and Photo fx Ultra Pricing and Availability

The award-winning Tiffen Photo fx 5.0 and Tiffen Photo fx Ultra 5.0 apps are available today for $2.99 and $4.99 USD respectively through the Apple App Store and priced in local currency outside the United States.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Tiffen North America

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

Tiffen International

Peter Samwell

psamwell@tiffen.com

(p) +44 (0) 1404 42497

(o) +44 (0) 870 100 1220

####