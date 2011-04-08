SSL ‘C-PLAY’ EMBEDS PROFESSIONAL AUDIO PLAYOUTSYSTEM INTO C10 HD AND C100 HDS

C-Play Delivers Significant Ergonomic and Workflow Advantages and Removes the Need for Dedicated Playout Systems

LAS VEGAS – Solid State Logic announced yet another industry first with their new ‘C-Play’ Audio Playout System for C100 HDS and C10 HD Digital Broadcast Consoles at the 2011 NAB show (Booth C3310). Demonstrating once again that SSL continues to lead the way with broadcast audio products that deliver streamlined workflow and outstanding value, the new C-Play system embeds a fully functional spot and music playout system into their digital broadcast console range.

“Audio file playout systems for spots and music are an essential part of everyday broadcast operations. Until now, broadcasters have been faced with sourcing expensive dedicated playout systems and preparing console project and playout systems individually,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “SSL’s new C-Play system offers the broadcaster sophisticated playout functionality with the significant additional ergonomic and workflow advantages of an embedded system.”

The C-Play system is embedded into the SSL C100 HDS and C10 HD console control surface, delivering superior ergonomics for the operator, integrated recall of Playlists with console projects and a competitive price benefit. C-Play combines ‘Player,’ ‘Cut’ and ‘Playlist’ functions in a simple, streamlined system. The C-Play user interface features all of the familiar playout controls users will expect and is operated from the console’s central touch screen. Playback triggers can also be assigned to console faders or buttons or external control systems. Audio files are stored in a shared network location, enabling import from an external craft editor. A comprehensive cut system sets individual file playback properties without altering the audio source file and offers complete control over Start, Stop, Loop, Fade, etc. A sequence of cuts can be assembled into fully featured ‘playlists’ for instant recall and manual or automated playback.

C-Play completely integrates an essential studio process into the audio console, eliminating a requirement for dedicated hardware and significantly streamlining operator preparation for on air sessions.

C-Play will be available as part of a C10 HD V3 and C100 HDS V4 Software Upgrade release from July 2011.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.