PRG Debuts Best Boy 4000™ Spot and More at LDI 2011

Production Resource Group, L.L.C. (PRG), will launch the highly anticipated Best Boy 4000™ Spot Luminaire at LDI 2011, the leading live entertainment technology trade show held in Orlando from October 28 through October 30. Attendees will be the first to see the “all-in-one” Best Boy, a 20,000+ lumen, 700-watt fixture with an all-inclusive feature set and no compromises in performance.

Other products in the PRG booth, #1127, include the PRG V676™ and V476™ Lighting Control Consoles and the new Mbox Director™ application that allows remote control or offline editing of the Mbox EXtreme® media server. Along with PRG’s award-winning proprietary products, will be the ChamSys MagicQ MQ100 Console and ChainMaster ¼, ½ and 1-ton capacity Fixed Speed Motors. In addition, there will be the new PRG Nocturne V-18 LED Video Modules, a product that is quickly becoming the most widely specified LED screen in the industry. This screen offers superior imaging in 18mm resolution that is lightweight, flexible and easy to install.

The PRG Demo Room, #S230G, will offer in-depth demonstrations of the new Best Boy 4000 Spot, the Mbox Director, the V676 Control Console and the new and extremely flexible PRG Rolling Deck. The PRG Commander™ Automation Console that was used for the innovative scenic effects on Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and the 2011 Academy Awards will also be on hand. In addition, PRG will show the OHM™ Light, an LED Softlight, and the Foton™ Light, a new fixture that uses innovative cold-phosphor technology for film and television applications.

Be sure to stop by both the PRG Booth #1127 and the PRG Demo Room #S230G and see all that PRG has to offer.

About Production Resource Group - Production Resource Group, L.L.C., (PRG) is the world’s leading supplier of entertainment and event technology to a wide range of markets, including corporate and automotive events, concerts, special events, theatre, television and film, trade shows, and installations, such as theme parks, museums, retail stores and performing arts centers. PRG provides integrated services and equipment, including audio, video, lighting, rigging, scenery, and rigging and automation systems, for these markets from more than 40 offices in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.