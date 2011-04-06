NewTek Introduces Third-Party Video Developer Program at NAB 2011

LAS VEGAS - NAB Show - April 5, 2011 - NewTek, worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, today announced the debut of their Video SDK (Software Development Kit) Program, designed to provide support and access to a series of NewTek SDKs. Third-party developers will now be able to tap into the power of proprietary NewTek iVGA(tm), LiveSet(tm) and DataLink(tm) technologies. The program also includes the ability to access add-on plug-in architecture and support for remote control through a TCP/IP communication link.

"With the continuing success of our video product line, including TriCaster and 3PLAY, we are seeing an increasing demand from developers and customers alike to have improved access and integration into our products," said NewTek Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Cross. "With the creation of this program, we are very excited to be able to provide the software for those who wish to better integrate their tools with ours."

To sign up for the NewTek Video SDK Program, please send an email with full contact information to: videosdk@newtek.com. For a limited time, NewTek will waive the fee associated with the program and provide it as a free resource to developers and companies that wish to create products that support the NewTek video line.

For more information regarding NewTek at the 2011 NAB Show, visit: www.newtek.com/nab/. For up-to-the- minute details on NewTek at NAB, follow NewTek on Facebook (NewTek) and Twitter (@NewTekInc).

About NewTek at National Association of Broadcasters Show 2011

NewTek will demonstrate its latest products, including TriCaster(tm) 850, TriCaster 850 CS and TriCaster Virtual Set Editor at Booth #SL4514. In addition, NewTek will give away over $100,000 in prizes during the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway. NewTek will present the second annual "Broadcast Minds" free event on Tuesday, April 12 at the Renaissance Hotel beginning at 6 p.m. PT. Panelists include Adam Carolla, Leo Laporte, Steve Hellmuth, and Mark Fratto. The event will be moderated by Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, editor, Streaming Media Magazine. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to sign up at www.newtek.com/nab.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster(tm) product line, 3PLAY(tm) and LightWave 3D(r). NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy(r) Awards.

Clients include: MTV, Adam Carolla Show, Leo Laporte's TWiT.TV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, St. John's University, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

