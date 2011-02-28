wTVision presents stereoscopic 3D on-air graphics for Sports

(LISBON, PORTUGAL – February 28, 2011) - wTVision will be present on NAB showing its innovative and pioneering attitude with the latest 3D on-air graphics technology on sports live broadcast events. NAB visitors can watch Stereoscopic 3D graphics, on wTVision's booth (SL8006), for 3 different sports: Soccer, Basketball and American Football.

The Slides CG Framework, which lives at the core of all wTVision solutions, is prepared for STEREOSCOPY, enabling sports viewers to watch stunning true 3D on-air graphics on television, through a 3D enabled TV set and glasses.

With well succeeded projects for Belgacom, where wTVision offered the first true 3D on-air graphics of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League match, the recent 3D football broadcasts for the Spanish league and several Estoril Open tennis tournament matches, in Portugal, wTVision presents its Sports Stats CG product with stereoscopic 3D graphics at NAB.

wTVision’s experience in sports includes over 40 different sports and over 2500 live sports broadcasts every year for a variety of broadcasters and audiovisual producers around the world.

wTVison’s sports solution includes custom-made projects, graphics conception and design, real-time operation (gathering of statistical data and on-air graphics play-out) during sports events, integration with third-party player tracking systems and enhanced tools (e.g. Virtual Graphics) and turn-key products.

Soccer Stats CG and Basketball Stats CG are some examples of complete real-time on-air graphics turn-key products to support sports live broadcasts. These products include a real-time scouting system that collects statistical data of that specific sport event and a real-time on-air graphics application controller. These products come prepackaged with a graphics look and feel for extremely agile and fast coverage.

wTVision offers add-ons such as Sports Commentator, which provides updated statistics and reports for TV commentators during a match and Sports Manager which stores and manages all centralized sports’ related data, very useful for tournaments and season competitions as it creates up-to-date rankings, standings and several other reports.

Some of the most important projects done by wTVision - Table Tennis World Cup, Emirates Football Season plus additional Sports (UAE), Gulf Cup, (UAE), CAN, Handball World Cup, Handball CAN, Basket Euroleague, Basketball Uleb Cup, FIBA Road to World Cup, Weightlifting World Cup (Qatar), Poker World and European Tours, UEFA Under-18 European Championship, Lisbon Dakar Rally, Portuguese, Spanish, Belgium, UAE and Brazilian Football Leagues Production, Cycling tours among others.

wTVision integrates with the industry’s standard graphic platforms from players such as Harris, ORAD, Beehive, Vizrt, Ross, etc.

For more information, please contact: rita.pereira@wtvision.com