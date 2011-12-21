TV NEWS ALERT: SATELLITE/FIBER/DIGITAL FEEDS

BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT TIMES SQUARE 2012 AND LIVE NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENT COVERAGE

FEED #1: BEHIND-THE-SCENES B-ROLL OF TIMES SQUARE 2012

Pre-New Year’s Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the "2012" sign at the top of One Times Square; the assembly and testing of the giant crystal New Year’s Eve Ball; and other preparations for the festivities.

TIMES AND COORDINATES: B-ROLL FOOTAGE IN SD 16 X 9

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011; 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. EST and 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. EST (re-feed)

C Band: AMC 1, Transponder C19 Slot B; Orbital Position 103’ West; Downlink Frequency 4066.5 Horizontal,

Bandwidth 9 MEG, fec 3 /4, Symbol Rate 6.1113, dvbs, qpsk

Ku Band: SES 2, Transponder K-20 SLOT A; Orbital Position 87’ West; Downlink Frequency 12086.5 Vertical,

Bandwidth 9 MEG, fec 3 /4, Symbol Rate 6.1113, dvbs, qpsk

The New York Switch: PL-1A

Technical Contact: Lenny Laxer 917-299-0205

For more information on the satellite/fiber feeds or the event, please contact Shelley Kapitulik Drazin at 203-898-1501.

Information is also available on the Web at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/nye/nye.html.

FEED #2: LIVE NEW YEAR’S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2012

Live coverage of the Times Square 2012 festivities with exclusive panoramic views of Times Square and the giant crystal New Year’s Eve Ball from proprietary camera locations and the ambient and natural sounds of the revelers, including hourly countdowns to midnight, the 6pm lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball, interactive activities with the revelers, live musical performances and a special guest at midnight (TBA). This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television programming relating to the event. Additional information, including a detailed schedule of events and talent, will be announced shortly at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/nye/nye.html.

NORTH AMERICAN TIMES AND COORDINATES: NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE COVERAGE

1) VIA FIBER IN HD: Saturday, December 31, 2011; 5:55 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

The New York Switch: PL-5C

2) VIA SATELLITE IN HD: Saturday, December 31, 2011; 10:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

C Band: AMC 1, Transponder C24 SLOT A; Orbital Position 103’ West; Downlink Frequency 4171 Vertical,

Bandwidth 18 MEG, FEC 3 / 4, Symbol Rate 13.0

KU Band: AMC 1, Transponder K16 SLOT A, Orbital Position 103’ West, Downlink Frequency 12011 Vertical,

Bandwidth 18 MEG, FEC 3 / 4, Symbol Rate 13.0

Technical Contact: Lenny Laxer 917-299-0205

INTERNATIONAL TIMES AND COORDINATES: NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE COVERAGE

3) VIA SATELLITE IN SD 16 X 9: Saturday, December 31, 2011 - 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Sunday, January 1, 2012 0445-0515 GMT)

EUROPE: IS 905 61/61 slot A, Orbital Slot 335.5; Downlink Frequency 10958.5 Vertical, FEC 3 /4,

Symbol Rate 6.1113; Bandwidth 9 MEG, Compression Tandberg 4:2:0, Video Standard PAL

LATIN AMERICA: IS 9 24C, Slot A, Orbital Slot 58’ West; Downlink Frequency 4146.5 Horizontal, FEC 3/4,

Symbol Rate 6.1113, Bandwidth 9 MEG, Compression Tandberg 4:2:0, Video Standard PAL

ASIA: IS 5 23C, VIRTUAL CHANNEL 2, Orbital Slot 169’ East; Downlink Frequency 4160 Horizontal, FEC 3/4,

Symbol Rate 6.1113, Bandwidth 9 MEG, Video Standard PAL

AFRICA: IS10 15C, Slot B, Orbital Slot 68.5’ East; Downlink Frequency 3836.5 Vertical, FEC 3/4,

Symbol Rate 6.1113, Bandwidth 9 MEG, Compression Tandberg 4:2:0, Video Standard PAL

Technical Contact: Lenny Laxer 917-299-0205

OFFICIAL TIMES SQUARE 2012 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE WEBCAST AND WIDGET

The Times Square 2012 Live Webcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. on December 31, 2011 and end at 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2012. The show will be available at TimesSquareNYC.org; Livestream.com/2012 and TimesSquareBall.net. The Event Organizers and Livestream are offering free, non-commercial widgets of varying sizes for bloggers, webmasters and digital media outlets to embed as a source of entertaining content for developing New Year’s Eve programming on their own sites.

Four co-hosts will cover all the action in Times Square from the Ball Raising ceremony at 6 p.m. EST, to performances by platinum-selling musical artists to hourly practice countdowns to the spectacular Ball Drop and midnight celebration. Additional features will include interviews with revelers who make the journey to Times Square to be part of the global celebration, behind-the-scenes interviews with the people who produce New York City’s largest annual celebration, a live Facebook and Twitter chat with viewers around the world, and the story of how the party started in Times Square in 1904.

Additional information on the widgets, including the sizes and embedding codes, and web event are available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/widgets/index.aspx; http://www.livestream.com/2012 and http://www.timessquareball.net/getwebcast.

TIMES SQUARE 2012 FREE NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL APP FOR APPLE AND ANDROID DEVICES

An all-new Times Square Ball App, designed for Apple and Android mobile devices, is now available at: http://timessquareball.net/app.

Features of the free app include a commercial-free, mobile stream of the live, six-and-a-half hour webcast event, including musical performances, celebrity appearances, hourly countdowns and the midnight Ball Drop; a customizable Toshiba countdown clock to the New Year; a photo contest giving users a chance to have New Year’s photos displayed on the Toshiba Vision sign beneath the New Year’s Eve Ball; New Year’s Eve e-photo cards with personalized greetings to share with family and friends; live streaming of the Times Square Ball and Toshiba Vision screen; Foursquare, Facebook and Twitter check-in; and history, news, weather, photos, maps and schedules for the Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Additional information, images and a demonstration video are available on the Web at: http://timessquareball.net/app.

For more information on the satellite/fiber feeds or the event, please contact Shelley Kapitulik Drazin at 203-898-1501. Information is also available on the Web at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/nye/nye.html.

###