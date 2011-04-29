Hitachi iPJ-AW250N Ultimate Interactive Projector Now Shipping

CHULA VISTA, California, April 29, 2011 — Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group today announced that its iPJ-AW250N Ultimate Interactive Projector is now shipping. The projector delivers all the functionality of an interactive whiteboard without the board.

Utilizing infrared communication, the iPJ-AW250N turns a flat surface into an interactive whiteboard, without the expense or installation limitations of additional hardware. The iPJ-AW250N also utilizes ultrasonic communication, which helps to overcome interference issues associated with devices that communicate via infrared.

Ideal for education and corporate environments, the iPJ-AW250N features an ultra-short-throw lens that allows it to be mounted close to a wall or projection surface. This prevents obstructed images and shadows, with no light shining in the presenter’s eyes. The projector can also be easily placed on a tabletop if it needs to be moved from room to room.

Using Hitachi’s pen-size Interactive Control, users have the ability to write, draw and manipulate and resize projected images. The iPJ-AW250N features a simple menu system that provides ready access to all functions. The projector comes with a dynamic set of teaching and lesson-building tools for educators. Business users will find a wealth of graphics tools, templates, colors and resources for creating compelling lessons and presentations, and PowerPoint, Word, PDF, JPEG and other formats can be imported directly into the iPJ-AW250N.

The iPJ-AW250N offers a full complement of video and audio inputs including HDMI, S-Video and composite video inputs, RGB computer video inputs and outputs, stereo mini-jack, RCA and microphone audio inputs, and audio and video outputs. A remote control is also included.

The iPJ-AW250N also has an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for connection to a local area network (LAN), providing the ability to network, control and maintain the projector from a remote location. A built-in speaker and 10-watt amplifier eliminate the need to connect external speakers.

The Hitachi iPJ-AW250N offers a host of convenience features. Its Input Source Naming feature, a Hitachi exclusive, lets the user customize the names of input sources if desired. In addition, Hitachi’s exclusive Perfect Fit image adjustment system enables easier installation, by allowing the user to adjust the four corners and sides of the image one by one to achieve optimum picture quality. The projector’s remote offers My Memory, My Screen and My Buttons options for fast access to frequently used functions and sources. The iPJ-AW250N is designed for easy maintenance, with a hybrid air/fan filter that allows less frequent cleaning, and an easy access lamp compartment.

For more information on Hitachi visit www.hitachi-america.us/digitalmedia

ABOUT HITACHI

Hitachi America, Ltd., headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., and its subsidiary companies offer a broad range of electronics, power and industrial equipment and services, automotive products and consumer electronics with operations throughout the Americas. For more information, visit www.hitachi-america.us. For information on other Hitachi Group companies in the United States, please visit www.hitachi.us.

Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group markets LCD projectors, interactive panels and whiteboards and security and observation system products through value added resellers, system integrators, distributors and OEMs.

Hitachi, Ltd., (NYSE: HIT / TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading global electronics company with approximately 360,000 employees worldwide. Fiscal 2009 (ended March 31, 2010) consolidated revenues totaled 8,968 billion yen ($96.4 billion.) Hitachi will focus more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes information and telecommunication systems, power systems, environmental, industrial and transportation systems, and social and urban systems, as well as the sophisticated materials and key devices that support them. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at www.hitachi.com.