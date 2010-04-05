LINEAR ACOUSTIC TO SHARE INDUSTRY EXPERTISE ON AUDIO PROCESSING FOR MOBILE APPLICATIONS, DYNAMIC RANGE CONTROL AT NAB 2010

Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will present at two sessions, “ Audio Processing Requirements for Portable/Mobile Applications,” and “ Dynamic Range Control – The Other Part of Loudness Management,” during the Broadcast Engineering Conference at NAB 2010. Tim Carroll, founder and president of Linear Acoustic, and Ed Simeone, field application engineer for the company, will both offer technical papers addressing the most recent developments in broadcast technology, sharing the company’s in-the-field experience and expertise with conference attendees.

The “Audio Processing Requirements for Portable/Mobile Applications” educational session, led by Simeone, will be held on Sunday, April 11 from 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. in Room S219. Simeone will discuss the new challenges inherent in providing compelling audio for mobile television, including dialogue intelligibility, dynamic range tolerance, variable listening environments, background noise, receiver limitations and metadata manipulation. Demonstrating the company’s experience developing loudness control solutions for television, Simeone will illustrate the various methods used to prepare audio content originally produced for HDTV for best use within the limitations of mobile device applications. Further, he will expand upon the challenges broadcasters face when producing content for multiple target platforms.

Carroll’s presentation, “Dynamic Range Control – The Other Part of Loudness Management,” will be given as part of the IEEE BTS Tutorial on Monday, April 12 from 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. in Room S228. During the session, Carroll will share his expert insight into the digital transition and its surrounding audio volume issues, focusing on the techniques for dynamic range control. Though the industry has made progress in incorporating loudness control and measurement tools into the broadcast workflow, Carroll asserts that additional consideration must be given to the dynamic range of content in order to provide a consistent, compelling entertainment experience. Carroll will also explain how new techniques, including combining advanced metadata and signal processing, can help maintain a successful balance between control and creative quality.

For more information about Linear Acoustic and its full line of television audio control solutions, please visit www.linearacoustic.com. To participate in other presentations and discussions led by audio experts at Linear Acoustic, please visit www.linearacoustic.com/hearfactor to learn more about the company’s nationwide television loudness control workshops, the 2010 Hear Factor Tour.

About Linear Acoustic:

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AEROTM range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, e2™ (e-squared) multichannel audio backhaul and distribution, and MetaMAX™ metadata processing products and licenses key technologies to OEM partners. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC and by participating in other international standards groups. Linear Acoustic is a sustaining member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and is a premier member of the Sports Video Group. Linear Acoustic provided its UPMAX:neo™ 5.1-channel upmixer and technical services for NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided its AERO.qc™ technology and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Linear Acoustic is a member of the Telos group of companies along with Omnia and Axia. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.