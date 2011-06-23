Final Cut Pro X Hands-On Training Course to Take Place at Manhattan Edit Workshop - First of Its Kind in New York

Mewshop students among the first to tackle the industry’s most talked-about new video and film editing tool; Spend two-days with FCP expert Ari Feldman learning all the ins and outs of editing on FCP X

New York, New York – June 23, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, today announced New York’s first hands-on training course for the brand new Final Cut® Pro X – “Hands-on With FCP X” (register at http://mewshop.com/courses/course_detail/Hands-On%20with%20FCP%20X/). Mewshop trainer Ari Feldman will present students with a unique two-day training course in Apple’s highly anticipated, newly revamped editing suite. On July 9 and 10, everyone from professional editors to aspiring filmmakers and editing enthusiasts can receive sound guidance on the inner workings of Final Cut Pro X. At the forefront of the creative community, Mewshop continues to blaze a trail for impactful and progressive digital training as New York’s first location to offer complete FCP X training, just days after its release.

“The entire industry is buzzing with news about the release of FCP X. We recognize the need for immediate and hands-on training in the new software, as it is likely to become a top industry tool,” comments Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “FCP X is a radical change for the editing community. Hands-on, interactive training courses are they best way to gain knowledge and expertise in new industry technologies such as this. Offering such early, yet advanced training in FCP X will allow our students to get a solid jump-start on mastering this new editing system and gaining a competitive industry edge.”

Get Hands-On with FCP X

Completely redesigned from the ground up, FCP X adds extraordinary speed, quality and flexibility to each aspect of the post-production workflow. Mewshop students will receive top-notch training in everything FCP X – from understanding its bold new interface, to capture and editing, final output, and all the new features in between. Students will walk away a cut above the rest, with a keen understanding of and strong foundation in editing’s latest showstopper. Training topics include:

• New FCP interface

• 64-bit support

• ColorSync-Managed Color Pipeline

• Increased Native Format Support

• Better GPU Utilization and Grand Central Dispatch

• Background Processing

• Content Auto-Analysis

• Range-Based Keywords

• Smart Collections

• Clip Connections

• Magnetic Timeline

• Compound Clips

• Color Correction

• Inline Precision Editor

• Audition

FCP X Training Course Details

“Hands-on With FCP X” is set to take place on Saturday, July 9, 2011 and Sunday, July 10, 2011 from 10:00am – 5:00pm EDT at Manhattan Edit Workshop, 80 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1501, New York City. Early bird pricing is available now through June 30 for just $299. Standard registration, from July 1 – July 7, is $499.

As an additional offer, students who bring their own laptops with FCP X installed will have the opportunity to take Mewshop’s training media home with them after class. For more information and to register for the course, please visit: http://mewshop.com/courses/course_detail/Hands-On%20with%20FCP%20X/.

About Ari Feldman

Ari Feldman, an Apple® Certified Instructor, is originally from South Florida. He is a graduate of the University of Miami where he double majored in motion pictures and theatre arts. Ari is also a graduate of Manhattan Edit Workshop's Six Week Intensive workshop. Since relocating to New York several years ago, he has been the editor and assistant editor of independent films, documentaries, television shows, and corporate videos. He was the assistant editor of the film, Wedding Bros., and his clients include Lifetime and the Princess Grace Foundation.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

